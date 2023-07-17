APC Crisis: Tinubu ‘Ordered’ Adamu’s Resignation – NWC Member

Swirling reports about the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, have claimed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered it.

Information Nigeria reports that the news of Adamu’s alleged resignation came just two days before important National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the APC.

According to an anonymous member of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), Adamu resigned after Tinubu supposedly instructed him to do so.

The source told Punch that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, delivered the letter from the President to Adamu.

The NWC member however expressed disappointment over the former Governor of Nasarawa State’s decision not to consider it necessary to address the committee before submitting his resignation.

“We just heard the news this evening too like every other person that the chairman has resigned. I understand it was a directive from the presidency.

“I learnt it was the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, who personally handed over the president’s letter to him.

“But we find his action demeaning. He could have, at least, briefed us as members of the same NWC before taking the decision.

“With his resignation, I don’t think he will be at the meeting tomorrow. In his absence, the Deputy National Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, will take over in line with the Constitution. It is the norm that once a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from his zone will take over in an acting capacity. Although we can’t have the official confirmation until tomorrow, my sources are very reliable,” the NWC member said,

Another informant disclosed that Governors asked Adamu to resign to avoid being sacked at the NEC meeting.

The source said though Adamu was reluctant to resign, the advice of the Governors made him change his decision.