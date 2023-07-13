APC Crisis: ‘Adamu, Omisore Are Party Emperors, They Gave No Funds To Tinubu For Campaign’ – Lukman Alleges

Vice Chairman of the North-West All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, says Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, Party’s National Chairman and Secretary, are seeking to be emperors.

Lukman, during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, insisted the “aspiration” of the two party leaders is not in line with the constitution of the APC.

Information Nigeria reports that his reaction stems from comments by Omisore who labelled him the “loose cannon” and “black sheep” of the ruling Party.

“I can say, assuming we want to mutate to become a conservative party even with that kind of aspiration, I don’t think Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore are committed to lead the party based on the provision of its constitution,” he said.

“Abdullahi Adamu says that he doesn’t know me from anywhere, he has never read about me. That is his own cup of tea. I have been around and I have been active in terms of the advocacy for the merger.

“No leader of the party would say he has not come across my contributions as controversial as they may appear and I don’t shy away from that. Even the mere fact of our emergence as leaders of the party, I mean I want to be modest that I participated in the campaign to remove Adams Oshiomhole and the caretaker committee.

“Our vision was that we would produce a leadership under Abdullahi Adamu that would take us back to our founding vision of a party that would encourage internal debate. What I see now is a party that doesn’t want any debate.

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore want to behave like emperors and sincerely speaking that departs from the vision of APC being a progressive party,” he added.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not receive any funds from the Party during the campaigns.

“He (Tinubu) didn’t get a dime from the party. I am making this public. Let them challenge me and contradict me,” he added.