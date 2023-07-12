Adamu: APC Crisis Deepens As Secretary, Omisore Calls Vice Chair, Lukman ‘Loose Cannon And Black Sheep’

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has described described the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, as a loose canon and ‘black sheep.’

Information Nigeria reports that Lukman has constantly criticised the APC National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, and Omisore over handling of the Party’s affairs.

In the past, he accused them of financial recklessness and running the ruling APC as a military garrison.

He had also dragged both Adamu and Omisore to court for failing to account for the Party’s expenses and breach of the party’s constitution.

However, while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Omisore described the North-West Vice Chairman as a gaslighter who enjoys crying wolf where there was none.

Omisore also denied speculations that some disgruntled members were seeking the removal of the Party’s National Chairman, Adamu.

“What else do you want us to do to him? Beat or kill him? When you listen to people like Lukman, you won’t know what is happening. This your Lukman that doesn’t attend meetings. He is acting like a loose cannon.

“The NWC members are 25 and only one person, Lukman, has written so many letters, which bothered on ignorance on his part. About two months ago, he came to apologise and held a press conference to say he wasn’t well informed about what he did. All he said were things done within the party. He never attends party meetings,” the Osun State politician said.

He further slammed those backing or standing by Lukman’s philosophy, describing them as ‘cowards.’

“We are not aware of any. But know that they are cowards too. There are cowards everywhere. So it is not impossible. But the point is that out of 25 members of the NWC, only one person is the ‘black sheep.’

“He is just used to doing the rantings. There is nothing special about it. This was somebody who came to apologise openly at a press conference. How can you take someone like that seriously?” he queried.