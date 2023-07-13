Hackers Take Over Ogun State Govt. Website

The Ogun State Government’s website has suffered a hack attack from cyber criminals claiming to operate from the Maldives.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the website indicated that it has been taken over by “Aleister Crowley. Update your security. Greetings from Maldives,” which were the inscriptions on the website’s homepage at about 10:44 am, on Wednesday.

“We are Anon Ghost,” reads a bold inscription on the website under what appears to be the logo of the hackers.

“We are legend, we do not forgive, we do not forget, expect us.

“Hacked by Aliester Crowley. Update your security! Greetings from the Maldives.

“Find me on YouTube,” the hackers added.

However, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, when contacted said he was not aware of the situation.

He, however, said prompt action would be taken on the development

Talabi noted that “I am not aware, but I will inform the ICT head.”

This is not the first time the Ogun state government has suffered a hack attack. In 2015, cyber-terrorists took over the website, and like the latest attack, asked the state government to update its security.

Meanwhile, other Nigerian government websites that have also fallen prey to hackers include the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).