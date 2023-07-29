Coup: Head Of Niger Rep. Presidential Guard, Tiani, Declared Head Of State

General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard, has emerged Niger Republic’s new Head of State following a military coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Recall that Bazoum was held hostage in the presidential palace on Wednesday, on account of “bad governance and worsening security.”

Tiani ppeared on state television on Friday, with a banner on the screen describing him as the president of the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP), a newly formed military council.

According to him, the intervention was necessary to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” of the country.

He said while Bazoum had sought to convince people that “all is going well… the harsh reality (is) a pile of dead, displaced, humiliation and frustration.”

“The security approach today has not brought security to the country despite heavy sacrifices,” he added.

There was no mention of a timeline for return to civilian leadership.

Recall also that on Thursday, Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson of the military group, flanked by some soldiers, announced that Bazoum had been removed from office and that the constitution had been suspended.

The country’s borders were also shut as a result of the coup.

The army command said it was supporting the seizure in a bid to thwart bloodshed. The army also warned against foreign military intervention, adding that it might have “disastrous and uncontrolled consequences.”

Information Nigeria reports that calls from other countries and global organisations to reinstate Bazoum as president have been ignored.