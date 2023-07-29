Buhari Reacts, Commends Tinubu For Dealing Effectively With Niger Rep. Coup

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Niger Republic’s coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Recall that Abdourahamane Tiani, a general and former head of Bazoum’s presidential guard, was declared the Republic’s new Head of State.

Bazoum’s presidential guard had held him hostage in the palace on Wednesday, on account of “bad governance and worsening security.”

Some of Bazoum’s supporters took to the streets of Niamey, Niger’s capital, in protests, clashing with those who were in favour of the coup.

The office of the Republic’s president through its Twitter account, said it remained positive that democracy would prevail.

“The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” the tweet said.

However, in a Friday statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the former president said he was concerned about the safety of Bazoum and his family.

“As to be expected, I, just like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic, our neighbour to the north.

“Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.”

“I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else,” the statement read.

The former president described the action as “utterly naïve” and warned “coup plotters to learn a lesson from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments.”

Buhari, a former chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s, speedy intervention and expressed hope that the situation will be completely rectified.

Tinubu is current chairperson of ECOWAS.

“It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family are ensured,” the former president said.

The President is expected to host an ECOWAS meeting on Sunday over the coup.