Drug Abuse: NDLEA Begins Nationwide Clampdown On Sale, Use Of Laughing Gas

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed all commands and formations of the Agency to begin an immediate clampdown on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

This development comes barely 24 hours after a Nigerian doctor called out rapper, Olamide, for sharing a photo with a cannister allegedly containing Nitrous Oxide in the background.

Nitrous oxide popularly called ‘laughing gas’ or ‘N20’, is becoming highly demanded in Nigeria by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high.

The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where it’s inhaled for euphoric effects.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrest 2 Church Officials Trafficking Fentanyl In Delta, Seizes 4,560kg Skunk In Lagos, Others

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the agency would not think twice to punish anyone caught with the substance.

It partly read,” The NDLEA CEO directed all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

“It is fast emerging as a drug in demand in Nigeria by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high. The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, where it’s inhaled.

“The decision to clampdown on those involved in the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide follows an analysis of the effects on those who abuse the substance, which include: dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms.

“The Agency said pending when other measures are taken in consultation with other stakeholders especially the Federal Ministry of Health, to curb the menace, it will not hesitate to wield the big stick against anyone, no matter their social status, involved in illegal sale or use of nitrous oxide in the overall interest of public health.”

Murwa urged parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert, and warn their young ones against experimenting with or abusing the substance. He warned that the gas threatened users’ mental and overall well-being.