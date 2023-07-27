Emefiele: DSS Condemns Ugly Fracas With Prison Officials, Orders Probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it would probe the fracas involving its officials and personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Recall that on Tuesday, DSS operatives got physical with the prison officers on the court premises over custody of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the scuffle between both agencies occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20m and ordered that the embattled CBN chief be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Barely 24 hours after the supremacy battle over Emefiele, the secret police condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

In a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Service apologised to the judiciary, which it said it has “tremendous respect for.” READ MORE: DSS Re-Arrests Emefiele After Tussle With Prison Officials

Afunanya maintained that the Service has a robust working relationship with its sister law enforcement agencies, including the NCoS. “The DSS recognises the judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management. “Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies, including the Prisons. “While noting that the personnel from both agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. “This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions, if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward. “For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any law in handling the Emefiele’s case, despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. “The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline.