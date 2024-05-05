Why INEC’s Server Suffered Glitch During 2023 Presidential Polls – Peter Obi

Former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State, says the servers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) malfunctioned during the last presidential election because some individuals wanted it that way.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the time, said the establishment of criminality was behind the glitch suffered by the electoral commission’s server.

According to him, Amazon, an American multinational technology company, testified there were no glitches recorded globally on the day of the presidential election.

He revealed this at the weekend in Canada while addressing the issues about the last general election, including INEC Result Viewing portal servers.

His words: “Where did we go wrong in the last election? We didn’t go wrong anywhere. We did the right things. But as I can always tell people: when you bring a change, you fight all those who live off the old order. They don’t go away; they gang up. And don’t think it’s a straight race to remove an establishment.

“It’s a long-distance journey anywhere in the world. Go and check anywhere, whether you are looking at what happened in India, with Mandela in South Africa, or America. No change has happened overnight, it takes time. I urge all of you, if you really want change, we have just begun. We just have to continue from where we are.

“Yes, there might be one or two things we will correct, those things we will correct. I assure you we are correcting them without naming them.

“The INEC server was the same as the establishment. The server would not work because it was the establishment that made it so it wouldn’t work. It’s ours to continue to say that it would work. But there was no glitch. Amazon came and said there was no glitch. Amazon glitch is noticed globally – it’s recorded globally. And at that period, we brought down an Amazon person who said this is the number of glitches we have had since inception. And there was none that it reported that day. We know it didn’t occur. It was the glitch of the establishment criminality that was in the system. And we must one day make it work.”

Obi was in Canada for a “thank you” tour to appreciate Nigerians living in the country for their support offered him during the polls.