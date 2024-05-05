Ex-FCMB Manager Bags 121-Year Jail Term For Diverting Customer’s N112m

The Anambra State High Court has sentenced Nwachukwu Placidus, a former First City Monument Bank (FCMB) branch manager, to 121 years imprisonment.

The ex-banker was jailed at the weekend for diverting customer’s funds estimated at over N112 million for his personal use.

The Enugu zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Placidus in March 2018 on a 16-count charge bordering on forgery, stealing and obtaining by false pretence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

“Nwachukwu Placidus between February 2009 and November 2014 in Onitsha, Anambra State within the jurisdiction of the Anambra State High Court of Nigeria with intent to defraud obtained the sum of (N112,100,000) One Hundred and Twelve Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira only, from Idemili Microfinance Bank under the false pretence that you have placed the said money in a fixed deposit account with First City Monument Bank PLC for it, which pretence you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence,” one of the charges read.

The anti-graft agency presented four witnesses and tendered several relevant documents which were admitted in evidence.

Idemili Microfinance Bank LTD, the complainant, alleged that Placidus was handed the funds as the branch manager of FCMB in Onitsha, for a fixed deposit.

However, the microfinance bank said the FCMB branch in Onitsha denied receiving the funds when it was time for withdrawal.

The Presiding Judge, S. N. Odili, in his ruling held that “the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

He further sentenced the convict to nine years imprisonment on count three, four years on count four and nine years on each of the remaining counts which shall run concurrently.

Odili however ordered Placidus to refund the N121 million fraudulently obtained from Idemili Microfinance Bank.

He was discharged on counts one and two.