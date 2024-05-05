Govt. Agencies Now Hold Town Hall Meetings Over My Matter, Call Me Names – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his quest for a better Nigeria has put him on a collision course with the Nigerian government.

Obi said government agencies now plot to malign his character and reputation by organizing town hall meetings.

According to him, the unpleasant development will not deter him from his quest for a better Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Canada while responding to questions about the last general election in Nigeria, Obi said many people would be shocked if they knew what he goes through every day.

He said: “If I tell people, and I say it every day what I go through, you will ask me why am I in this thing. You will ask me why am I still doing this; who do you still have to bother? But I’m in it. Every now and then you see various agencies of government, tools of government, even when I am not running any election, calling me names every day.

“They now organize town hall meetings just for me. No problem. It doesn’t bother me. Let’s keep doing what we were doing. We did well. And we should be proud of it and continue in that trajectory”.

Obi was in Canada for a “thank you” tour to appreciate Nigerians living in the country for the support offered him during the 2023 polls.