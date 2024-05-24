Imo Guber: Tribunal Affirms Uzodimma As Gov, Dismisses LP’s Petition

The Imo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, affirmed the election of Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress as the state’s Governor.

Giving its ruling in Abuja, today, the Tribunal, also dismissed the petition of the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Athan Achonu.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the three-man panel of the tribunal held that Uzodimma’s election as Imo State Governor complied substantially with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

READ MORE: Imo poll: Uzodimma’s Re-Election Well Deserved – Sanwo-Olu

The tribunal further held that the LP in its petition failed to prove the allegation of over voting and non-compliance to the Electoral Act.

Recall that in 2023, Uzodimma scored 540,308 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 71,503 votes while Achonu, came third with 64,081 votes.

Dissatisfied with the result, Achonu had approached the court to sack the governor, alleging electoral malpractices in some parts of the state.