Imo poll: Uzodimma’s Re-Election Well Deserved – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Imo State counterpart and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodimma, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state, said his re-election is well deserved.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, said that Uzodinma’s success in the poll is a validation of the people’s acceptance of his administration, having impacted positively in the lives of the citizens during his first term in office.

The message partly read: “I congratulate my brother and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

“I am glad that Governor Uzodinma was returned by the good people of Imo State after a convincing victory over his opponents as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the poll.

“Governor Uzodinma’s re-election affirms his administration’s good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

“The APC candidate’s victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 vote margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Imo State because they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. It is an assurance to us that the APC government at the state and national levels is doing something right.