Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi Dies At 62



A former Minister of Education, Kenneth Gbagi, is dead.

Gbagi who died at 62 was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last election in Delta State.

The former federal cabinet member, businessman and politician was reported to have died on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

This was confirmed in a statement released by his family.

The statement, signed by his eldest son, Emuoboh Gbagi, read, “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother.

“Olorogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, former Minister of Education, departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this challenging time of loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”