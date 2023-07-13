Ex-Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman Set To Fight Conor McGregor

Ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, has expressed his willingness to engage Conor McGregor, as both fighters find themselves on a similar trajectory in their respective careers.

Usman, who is currently ranked number one welterweight contender, has been absent from the Octagon since headlining UFC 286 in London, where he suffered defeat in a trilogy title rubber match against Leon Edwards.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that since McGregor suffered a serious leg injury during a contest with Dustin Poirier, the 34-year-old Irish mixed martial artist, who formerly held the undisputed lightweight and featherweight crowns, has yet to make an appearance inside the Octagon.

Usman and the welterweight division have not yet engaged in combat even though McGregor is reportedly interested in the fight for quite some time now.

McGregor hasn’t yet re-joined the USADA testing pool, therefore according to UFC president Dana White, his future in mixed martial arts is in doubt.