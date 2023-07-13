FIFA Bans Al-Nassr Over Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr has been banned by football governing body, FIFA, from registering new players in the ongoing summer transfer window after failing to pay a full transfer fee for former Leicester star Ahmed Musa who joined the club for £14m ($18m) in 2018.

It was gathered that the sanction was issued by FIFA over an underlying issue involving the Nigeria International, Musa.

Musa signed for the Saudi Arabian Pro League side in a €16.50m deal in 2018, shortly after impressing at the World Cup in Russia.

While the Knights of Naja have paid the transfer fee, they are yet to pay the add-ons, despite The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Al-Nassr was ordered to pay the Foxes €460,000 in performance-related add-ons.

However, the Saudi Arabian giants have yet to obey CAS’ ruling, forcing the football governing body to ban them from registering new players into the new Saudi Pro League before the new season.

READ MORE: Reactions As Footballer Ahmed Musa Reveals His Actual Age

Having been warned in 2021 that they would face a registration ban if they did not pay up, it is now being reported that they have indeed been suspended from adding players to their squad.