Fear And Know Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja Will Wipe You Out — El-Rufai Warns Boko Haram, Bandits, IPOB

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, Saturday, expressed confidence Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), will wipe out terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

According to El-Rufai, Lagbaja leads from the front, hence, Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other criminal bodies fear him.

El-Rufai said Lagbaja served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) during his administration as Kaduna’s Governor

“A new kind of chief of army staff who without a doubt will wipe out terrorism, banditry, vandalism and militancy in Nigeria.

“I know the new COAS very well. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja was my last GOC as governor of Kaduna state. He always leads from the front anywhere he is.

“He personally led troops to confront bandits in Kaduna state. He did the same in the north-east and south-east. The operatives of Boko Haram, IPOB, ESN and the bandits know well and fear him. He is the best choice as COAS.

“Thank you general Lagbaja. Keep on doing what you have always done so well and with valour. God Bless you,” he wrote via Twitter.

Recall that in June, Lagbaja took over from Faruk Yahya, as Nigeria’s 23rd COAS.