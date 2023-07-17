House Of Reps Screen Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives, on Monday, commenced the screening of the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that the screening committee led by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere.

The service chiefs include Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

The Chairman of the Adhoc Committee of the House, Babajimi Benson, said members of the Armed Forces must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Appropriation Act and urged them to work in synergy by sharing intelligence.

Benson also noted that the performances of the service chiefs would be reviewed by the National Assembly if they are confirmed.

The Maj. Gen. Musa vowed that under his watch, the Armed Forces will protect the territorial integrity of the country and work in synergy.

The session followed the screening and confirmation of the appointment of the service chiefs by the Senate last Thursday.

Recall that Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues during the closed-door session.