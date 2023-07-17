Police Withdraw Officers Attached To Buhari’s Wife, Brother, Boss Mustapha, Others

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has withdrawn the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel who were previously attached to prominent individuals, including Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his brother, Mallam Mamman Daura.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that other personalities affected by the withdrawal include Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President.

The order for this withdrawal was made known in a Police Wireless Message made available to the public on Monday.

According to the authorities, this move comes as part of an ongoing reassessment and reorganization of security details by the Nigerian Police Force.

The decision aims to optimize the deployment of police personnel and ensure the effective use of resources in line with prevailing security challenges in the country.

The withdrawal of PMF personnel from these high-profile individuals is not indicative of any specific threat or security breach.

While the affected individuals may no longer have PMF personnel assigned exclusively to their protection, it is important to note that they will still benefit from other security arrangements provided by relevant agencies.

Below is the full list of individuals from who withdrawal message as obtained from the police.

“POLICE WIRELESS MESSAGE”

DTO: 071012/07/2023

FROM: MOPOL 45 FHỌ ABUJA

TO: DSP LAURETTA IRUONAGBE/DSP YUSUF ISHAQ A./DSP OKEME EMMANUEL/DSP

ILESANMI TEMIDAYO/DSP EMMANUEL I. AKANIRO/DSP YAKUBU FRANCIS/DSP CHINDO OBADIAH ATEGE/DSP ZAKARI A. MOHAMMED/ASP OSORI ABDULLAHI SANI/ASP JOB ANDREW/ASP IYAPO EMMANUEL OLUWADAMILOLA/ASP YAKUBU ANTHONY

INFO: NIGPOL DOPS FHQ/AIGPOL MOPOL FHQ ABUJA

CB: 4001/DOPS/45PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.15/353 X ORDER AND DIRECTIVES X YOU ARE

DIRECTED TO WITHDRAW ALL PERSONNEL MINE X ATTACHED TO THE UNDER LISTED

POLITICIANS X FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE- CHIEF IKEDI OHAKIM X FORMER

SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION – HON BOSS MUSTAPHA X

FORMER GOVERNOR OF BAUCHI STATE- HON. ADAMU MUAZU X FORMER GOVERNOR

OF IMO STATE- HON. ROCHAS OKOROCHA X FORMER GOVERNOR OF GOMBE STATE-

HON. DANJUMA GOJE X FORMER GOVERNOR OF OGUN STATE- HON. GBENGA DANIEL X

FORMER GOVERNOR OF ZAMFARA STATE – MATAWALLE X FORMER MINISTER OF

POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. MAIGARI DINGYADI X FORMER MINISTER OF STATE PETROLEUM – HON. TIMI PRE-SILVA X FORMER CLERK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY X AISHA

BUHARI BROTHER X DAURA – BROTHER TO FORMER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU

BUHARI X APC NATIONAL WOMEN LEADER X MINISTER OF STATE FOR MINES AND

STEEL X CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – SEN. HALIRU DAUDA

JIKA X MINISTER OF STATE SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY X MINISTER OF STATE FOR

POWER X NATIONAL CHAIRMAN PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY – SEN. IYORCHIA AYU X

CHAIRMAN HOUSE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS – HON. RABIU LAWAN X FORMER

MINISTER OF STATE BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING – PRINCE CLEM IKANADE

AGBA X FORMER SENATOR DR. STEPHEN ADEY X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT X ABOVE

FOR YOUR INFORMATION PLEASE XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

MOPOL 4FHQ ABUJA

‘IMMEDIATE’