Adamu Reacts Amid Reports Of Resignation As APC National Chair

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has broken silence on speculating reports that he resigned from his position.

Information Nigeria reports that the embattled former chairman scheduled meetings for the National Working Committee (NWC), the Caucus, and the National Executive Committee (NEC) for last week.

However, owing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence, the NEC and NWC postponed and rescheduled meetings for Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19.

According to reports within the Presidency, Femi Gbajabiamila, the President’s chief of staff, received the resignation letter from the former Governor of Nasarawa State, on Sunday.

In reaction, tightlipped Adamu, late Sunday, said he will not comment on the matter until Tinubu returns from his trip.

“I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away,” Adamu told Daily Trust.

Adamu in March 2022 emerged APC chairman by consensus as endorsed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman, before the presidential primaries of the APC, declared former Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the Party, a move many believe was to spite Tinubu, the eventual winner of the primary election.

Adamu’s quiet squabble with Tinubu did not stop even after the swearing in of the latter as president.

Recall he opposed the list of the National Assembly principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas as endorsed by Tinubu.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Adamu’s failure to account for N32 billion raised by the party from the sale of forms for the 2023 general election was his “last straw.”

“Only N7 billion is left in the account as we speak.

“Adamu and Iyiola Omisore (National Secretary) claimed the account has been audited, but we are not aware of when the auditors were appointed. How can NWC not be aware of the appointment? It is part of our responsibilities to appoint auditors,” an NWC member told TheCable.

Sensing the move to remove him, Adamu had reportedly sought the support of the chairmen of the state chapters of the Party but received a cold shoulder.

“By the APC constitution, the proceeds were supposed to be shared with the zonal, state and ward levels of the party, and they were not in the know. So there was no way they were going to support him,” another party informant told the platform.