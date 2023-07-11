Lead An Anti-Corruption Crusade, Some People In Aso Rock Still Standing Trial – Femi Falana Tasks Tinubu

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to send the wrong signals on his fight against corruption.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who disclosed this on Monday, at the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of Aare Afe Babalola in Ekiti State.

Falana said that quite a number of people in the Aso Presidential Villa are standing trial for corruption.

READ ALSO: Sitting Judges Should Not Preside Over Election Tribunals – Afe Babalola

“I’m urging the president to lead an anti-corruption crusade so that the country – the largest concentration of black people on earth, can take its rightful place in the committee of nations.

“Highly-placed public officers steal money meant for building hospitals, and people are dying on our roads.

“Some of those who are going in and out of the villa are standing trial for looting the treasury of this country. So, wrong signals must not be sent to our people and the international community,” Falana said.