Those Who Criticise Other People’s Political Choices Haven’t Achieved Any Of Their Life Goals – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has slammed critics who abuse others daily for their political choices.

According to him, those who criticise others daily for their political choices have not achieved any of their goals in life as much as those they criticise.

Keyamo stated this while reacting to a tweet shared by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

He furthered that those who abuse others for their political choices develop their own subjective moral standards in their heads and use that as a universal yardstick to judge and rate others.

“Thank you @elrufai for these Sunday nuggets. No. 3 and 12 struck me in particular. They resonate with Asake’s latest banger ‘Lonely at the Top’, especially that part where he says ‘I no dey hear wetin people dey talk’ and continues in Yoruba that they have cut of his ears when it comes to gossips or wrong advice.

“The essence is to pursue your dreams yourself because no one will pursue them for you.

“The irony is that after listening and dancing to Asake, they pick their phones and begin to abuse and criticise others for their political choices. They develop their own subjective moral standards in their heads and use that as universal yardstick to judge and rate others.

“The very laughable thing is that many of those who daily criticise others have not achieved any of their goals in life as much as those they criticise, many of whom are already ‘lonely at the top’. So, who should be advising who?” Keyamo tweeted.