Bandits Threaten To Marry Off Female Captives In Zamfara

At least four female captives including a student of the Zamfara State College of Arts and Science, abducted by bandits, have raised an alarm over their captors’ threat to marry them off if their parents fail to pay a N12 million ransom.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the abductees, nabbed along the Birnin Magaji-Kaura Namoda Road six months ago while returning from a wedding, revealed this in a two minutes 19 seconds video on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Ummukhair, Aisha Yahaya, Jemila Yahaya, and Ummu Sani also said that their abductors gave their families one week to pay the ransom.

“We are begging you, parents, in the name of God. We are in trouble here with our abductors. Please, look for money to secure our freedom,” they pleaded.

“The past government of Governor Bello Matawalle failed to secure our release. This is our sixth month and some days in captivity. We are begging the Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration to do something.”

However, the elder brother to one of the victims, Aminu Yahaya in an interview, told Channels Television that six of the girls were kidnapped while two of them were released after the payment of a N6 million ransom.

“I was the one that took the other ransom of N6 million to them before they released two girls,” he added. “Now they are giving us a one-week ultimatum to pay N12 million or else they will marry off our sisters.”