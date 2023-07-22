Troops Neutralize Bandits In Zamfara, Sokoto States

As part of efforts made by the Nigeria’s military in cubing terrorism in the Northern part of the country, Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State on Friday intensified clearance operations in bandits’ enclaves.

In recently coordinated operations, they cleared bandits’ camps in Mutuwa, Guda Tudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gidan Kare, Mahuta, and Gyado villages of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

A top military source who preferred anonymity told Channels Television that during the operations, the troops, who approached the bandits’ enclaves with full strength and agility, frightened the marauding bandits. They fled from their enclaves before the arrival of the troops.

However, the troops recovered four of the bandits’ operational motorcycles and instantly destroyed their newly established enclave.

Similarly, troops of Operation Hadarin deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Faru of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State received credible information on bandits’ intent to attack Bagabuzu village.

The gallant troops swiftly mobilized to the general area, engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel, and denied them access to the villages.

After the encounter, four bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gun wounds.

While repelling the attack, the troops recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one FN Rifle, and 123 rounds of special ammunition.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto/Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut, commended the troops for resilience, gallantry, and sustenance of the onslaught against the terrorists.

He called on the public to support the troops with credible information about bandits’ activities for proactive measures to ensure the safety of the lives and properties.