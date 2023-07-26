Tinubu Will Send Ministerial List To Us By Thursday — Senate Leader, Bamidele

Leader of the 10th Senate, Micheal Bamidele, has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send his ministerial list to the National Assembly within the next “48 hours.”

Bamidele revealed this on Tuesday during the public presentation of books to mark his 60th birthday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

According to him, President Tinubu could not attend the event because of the ministerial list preparation.

Quoting Tinubu, Bamidele said: “Let me tell you and you must encourage me, I need to make myself unavailable for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence.”

“So, Mr President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes…this is uncommon.

“Join us to pray for Mr president. He needed to be away from any kind of influence,” Bamidele said.

Toyin Ogundipe, former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, at the event, called on political officeholders to cut the cost of governance and reduce the number of vehicles in their convoys.

“There is a need for our leaders to reduce the number of vehicles in their conveys so that Nigerians will know that you feel their pains,

“There is nothing Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are doing in the entourage of the president and vice president once you have police in the convoy,” Ogundipe said.