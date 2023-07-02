Unverified Users To View 600 Tweets Daily, 6,000 For Verified — Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, has set a temporary limit to the number of posts users can read daily on Twitter.

This, he said, seeks to tackle issues around “data and systems manipulation.”

The chief technology officer (CTO) and chairman of the firm, also revealed via Twitter that verified users will have access to 6,000 posts daily, while unverified and new users will be allowed to read 600 and 300 posts, respectively.

However, the business magnate and investor did not disclose when the temporary restrictions would commence nor for how long they would last.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits.

“Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts to 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts to 300 per day,” Musk tweeted.

The entrepreneur, in a related tweet, added that limits to users’ readership would be increased subsequently by about 33 percent.

“Rate limits increasing soon to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified,” Musk added.

Since Musk took over the microblogging platform, Twitter has introduced several features and changes.

In 2022, the firm came up with a subscription package for the verified blue tick mark.

In April 2023, Musk introduced a feature that allows media publishers to charge users on per article basis.

This followed the announcement that Twitter users will be able to monetise their content, including long-form text and hours-long videos.

Providing updates later in May, the Twitter chairman said the platform would take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year.