2023 WWC: CAF President Hails Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa For Making Round16

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco for advancing to the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that this year’s edition of the world cup is the first that will see three African nations qualified for the second round.

However, the tournament, witnessed a lot of surprises, seeing some top countries like Germany, Brazil, Canada, and Italy were unexpectedly kicked out of the race in the first round, while underated teams performed way beyond expectations.

Meanwhile, Morocco, who are debutants, also qualified from their group, which had Colombia, Korea, and Germany.

They finished second in Group H after defeating Colombia in their final game.

The Super Falcons, in group B, survived as defending champions of Olympic, Canada, found their way out of the event.

Also, South Africa qualified for the second round for the first time as they finished second in Group G.

The Bayana Bayana were the least-ranked country in the group, but they held their own and finished with four points.

Following their successes, Motsepe has praised the teams while noting that their performance is a signal of development in African football.

“CAF and the 54 African nations that are members of CAF congratulates the Women’s Teams of Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa for their historic and well-deserved qualification to the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023,” Mostepe said.

“The Super Falcons, the Atlas Lionesses and Banyana Banyana have made the people of Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa, as well as the people of the rest of the African continent, very proud with their outstanding performances and hard-earned victories at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

“The future of Women’s football on the African Continent is bright.

“The victories and successes of the Nigerian, Moroccan and South African women’s teams will contribute significantly to the development and growth of women’s football in Africa.

“CAF wishes the Nigerian, Moroccan and South African women’s football teams everything of the best for their upcoming matches.”

For the next round, Nigeria will play England, South Africa will lock horns with Netherlands, and Morocco will face Spain.