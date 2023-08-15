Citizens Will Shut Down Nigeria In Three Months If You Don’t Fix Economic Hardship – Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned that Nigerians will shut down the country if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t address the economic hardship in the next three months.

According a statement signed by Osho Oluwatosin, his media aide, Ayodele explained that individuals will not wait for Organised Labour to lead protests anymore but rather storm the streets in their numbers to cry out against the government.

He furthered that the situation of the country will be best described as a ‘standstill’ if Tinubu doesn’t find a lasting solution to the economic hardship being faced by citizens.

The cleric however urged the President not to perceive his message as a threat but as divine instructions to save the country from impending danger.

His words: ‘’In the next three months, if the economic hardship doesn’t end, Nigerians will bring the country to a total shutdown with massive demonstrations and disorderliness. This won’t be the usual protest that NLC or TUC organize, Individuals will storm the streets to personally protest and this will make the country standstill for days.’’

‘’President Tinubu should do everything possible to fix the economy, He needs to adjust and do all that is needful because the economic hardship will wreck the country and this will affect both the rich and the poor. Individuals will begin to protest, workers will shun their working place.’’

‘’If there is no adjustment, economic hardship will shut down Nigeria in three months and this is not a threat. The president should consider this as divine instruction because what I see is not palatable.

‘’If care isn’t taken, a big yam will cost N4,000 in the next three months, a cup of garri will cost N500 and a bottle of groundnut oil will cost N3,000 if the economic situation isn’t addressed. Tinubu must be serious, those ministers cannot perform any magic, and they are all noisemakers. He needs technocrats and economic experts to resolve the issue.’’

Primate Ayodele further advised President Tinubu not to focus on petrol like it is the only resource the country has.

He urged him to partner with some State Governors that have natural and mineral resources in their States to save the country from wrecking.

‘’We need to forget petrol and focus on other natural resources in the country. The president should bring the governors of Taraba, Kogi, Zamfara, and Kogi states closer and partner with them to save the country. Petrol will kill Nigeria, and it will continue to increase, we have other resources to explore, and these governors have a lot to offer in this area,” the cleric said.

Ayodele also blamed the obstinacy of Nigerians for the economic hardship the country is currently facing.

According to him, before the presidential election, he warned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu but they didn’t listen.

“When I warned Nigerians against voting Tinubu and APC into power, they thought I was seeking attention or had issues with the APC presidential candidate, some of them even abused me but now, I have been exonerated. The economic issue of Nigeria is beyond the CBN or any policy, the government should seek the face of God because it will not get better except adequate steps are taken immediately,” he added.