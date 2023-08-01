“Nigeria Lacks Enough Industries To Employ High Graduate Turnout” – NECA DG

Adewale Oyerinde, Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), on Monday, claimed that the country’s dwindling number of industries are unable to employ the large number of graduates produced each year.

He also said the unstable educational system caused by threats of strikes and other challenges negates the ability to produce graduates who are employable and competitive within the context of the global market.

The NECA DG gave the remark at the 2023 International Schools and Conference of the African Centre for Career Enhancement and skills support held at the National Universities Commission headquarters in Abuja.

The event which is a partnership between six African universities and Leipzig University in Germany was organised to enhance the level of employability of university graduates and to investigate the stagnant labour market in Africa despite the increasing level of education of its countries’ citizens.

