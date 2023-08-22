‘Nigerians’ll See Difference When Our Tenure Ends’ — Education Minister, Tahir Mamman

Tahir Mamman, the newly-inaugurated Minister of Education, says Nigerians will see a difference in the sector at the end of his tenure.

The minister, who spoke on Monday at an event organised by the Adamawa community in Abuja in his honour, promised to accomplish the “renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, to transform the education sector.

“By God’s grace, we intend to work and by the time we serve our tenure, Nigerians will see the difference.

“We know how critical the ministry is. It is the ministry that produces lawyers, doctors, engineers and others. If we are able to get things right, it will be for our betterment,” he said.

Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the event, called on Nigerians to pray for Mamman to bring improvement and succour to the sector.

The former SGF said the education sector is facing many challenges that need to be addressed.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu: Supreme Court Subverting Justice Over ‘Flimsy Excuse’ – IPOB Queries Continuous Case Adjournment

Mustapha expressed optimism that the new minister would succeed by transforming the sector within the shortest time.

“What we are doing here today is symbolic and prophetic. Prof. Mamman is a gentleman with a great sense of commitment and a patriotic Nigerian.

“This is a public trust and Mamman requires us to uphold him with prayers so that he will take the right decision that will bring improvement and succour to the turbulence in the sector.

“It is not the time to criticise him but a time to pray for him and give him advice to succeed,” Mustapha added.

Buba Marwa, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on his part thanked Mamman for taking up the challenge of the education sector.

“Mamman is not new to the terrain of education. In spite of the challenges waiting for him, we believe he will do very well.

“We pray for God to guide, protect and guard him for a successful tenure,” Marwa said.