“I’m Still In Love With My Terrorist Husband” – Chibok Schoolgirl Rescued By Troops Nine Years After Kidnap Says

Another Chibok schoolgirl has regained freedom from Boko Haram captivity nine years after the mass abduction by the terror group at a boarding school in northeast Borno State.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force Northeast, Maj Gen Gold Chibuisi, told journalists at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Monday, that Mary Nkeki was rescued by the military troops during an operation on the 14 August, 2023.

The commander disclosed that Mary was forcefully married to one Adam while in Boko Haram enclave.

Mary said her Boko Haram husband facilitated her escape after he surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops.

General Gold also revealed that the rescued girl was immediately admitted to the Army’s medical facility for checks.

He said the lady has been certified stable and will be handed over to the state government for further assessment.

Mary said she is still in love with her terrorist husband and would love to be reunited with him.

“As for marriage, my husband is still alive and I am still in love with him. I don’t know whether he is still in Dikwa or they brought him to Maiduguri but I will love to be reunited with him if it will be possible,” she said.