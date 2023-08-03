Rufai Oseni Faults Tinubu’s Plan To Begin Operations At Port Harcourt Refinery In December

Popular Television host, Rufai Oseni, has mocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vow that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence operations in December 2023.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday night during a meeting with various labour unions.

The meeting came after organised labour commenced a nationwide protest over what it described as ‘anti-people’ policies introduced by the Tinubu government since its inception on May 29, 2023.

According to Tinubu, the Port Harcourt Refinery would commence operations after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

In reaction to the promise, Oseni, in a post via Twitter, referenced the Dangote’s private refinery, which was commissioned in May with the promise to start operations in June and still has not started.

Making a mockery of the situation, Rufai noted that the Federal Government had directed local refineries on how the fuel prices will be marginally lower than the import, but they have refused to adhere to it.

“From waiting for a private refinery now we are waiting for Porthharcourt refinery in Dec. Hahahahahah.

“I repeat, if our local refineries produce petrol and they buy in the Naira equivalent of the dollar for crude, the price will be marginally lower than the import. FG has directed them but they haven’t,” the Arise Television host tweeted.