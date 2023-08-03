“Return To Thy Trenches” — Shehu Sani Tells Those Waiting For Ministerial Appointments

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has addressed those “waiting by the Rock” for ministerial appointments following the release of a new ministerial nominee list.

Information Nigeria had reported that after the initial 28 names nominated for ministerial positions, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, sent 19 new names to the Senate for screening.

Godswill Akpabio, the country’s Senate President, read the names out on the floor of the Senate after the screening of the first batch of names sent by the President last week.

The new list which contains 19 names now brings the number of nominees to 47 after the initial 28 names.

Commenting via Twitter, Sani urged those still awaiting ministerial appointments to shelve their hopes and return to their everyday day life.

“Oh ye thee waiting by the Rock for ministerial appointment,

“Thee can now returneth to thy trenches or be the minister of thy Lord,” Sani tweeted

In another story, Sani warned about the consequences that may follow the reported decision by Nigeria to cut off electricity supply to Niger Republic in the wake of the country’s military coup.

He opined via Twitter on Wednesday that the move is wrong adding that if Niger decides to build its own power station across the River Niger, Nigeria’s Kainji Dam would be rendered useless.

Information Nigeria had reportedl that Nigeria allegedly cut off electricity supply to neighbouring Niger.

The electricity organization of Niger, Nigelec was quoted to have said the current power outage being experienced in the country is a result of Nigeria halting supply to its northern neighbour.

A British Broadcasting Corporation source also said the supply to Niger was cut on Tuesday following a directive from Nigeria’s presidency.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) however declined to comment on the power cuts in Niger.

Reacting to the development, Sani said the people of Niger Republic should be allowed to decide how they want their country governed and Nigeria should avoid getting instigated by France to start an unnecessary war.

“The reported Nigerian alleged tempering with electricity supply to Niger Republic is wrong. We must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail. It will not change anything. If Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger, our Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.

“President Tinubu and Ecowas leaders should allow the People of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need.

“When we had military regime, we fought to free ourselves; let them make their decisions,” he tweeted.