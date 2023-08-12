Saka’s Stunner Seals Arsenal Victory Despite Late Nottingham Forest Rally

Bukayo Saka’s superb first-half strike helped Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

The 21-year-old England forward added to Eddie Nketiah’s 26th minute opener with a curling effort from outside the area that nestled itself into the top left corner of the Forest net, well past the reach of former Gunners keeper Matt Turner.

The Gunners had to survive a late charge by Forest after substitute Taiwo Awoniyi clawed a goal back in the 83rd minute.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes because of an e-ticketing system issue that meant the majority of fans were still outside Emirates Stadium at the scheduled kick-off time of 12:30 BST.

However, Forest with the first clear-cut chance when Brennan Johnson was put through on goal against Aaron Ramsdale, but the Wales forward lofted his shot high and wide when the Arsenal goalkeeper rushed off his mark.

After a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal’s opening weekend win helps them gather more confidence to add to their Community Shield win over Manchester City at Wembley last weekend.

The Gunners led the Premier League for 248 days last season but their challenge fell apart in the closing stages as City overtook them to claim the title as part of a Treble, along with the Champions League and FA Cup.