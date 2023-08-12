Police Arrest NURTW President, Seal National Secretariat

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was also gathered that police officers also arrested and detained the union’s General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi, National Trustee, Olayi Odion, and the Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the arrests reportedly took place on Friday evening at the NURTW’s National Secretariat in Garki 2, Abuja.

The Deputy President of the Union, Mr. Isa Ore, who confirmed the development to pressmen on Saturday in Abuja, expressed shock over the arrest.

“We were preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected National Administrative Council members when the police arrived, asked us to leave the premises, and proceeded to seal off the secretariat,” said Ore.

While relaying the unsettling situation, Mr. Ore said, “We were shocked to see the policemen in their number locking our secretariat without giving them a reason.”

In addition to the arrests, the union’s National Secretariat was abruptly sealed off, further adding to the confusion of the situation.

“They said it was an order from the above and they have detained our President and other leaders at Wuse police station,” Ore added.