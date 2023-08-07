Strike: Reconsider ‘No Work, No Pay‘ Policy – NMA Begs FG

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has urged the Federal Government to reconsider using the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy against striking members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Chairman of the NMA’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Charles Ugwuanyi, made the appeal on Sunday, during a thanksgiving mass at the Holy Trinity Church in Maitama.

Information Nigeria understands that the thanksgiving was part of the NMA-FCT’s Annual General Meeting and Week activities.

According to Ugwuanyi, the policy would further affect the country’s healthcare delivery.

“Government should look at it critically. It will not do the country any good; it will lead to further complications.

READ ALSO: NMA Declares Indefinite Strike Over Doctor’s Death In Lagos Island General Hospital

“We are really advising that government should take a look at what it is about to do because it will halt the system more,” he said.

He however called on governments at all levels to improve working conditions for doctors.

“If you look at the medical registry in Nigeria today, we have more than 110, 000 doctors who have been found registrable, who have passed through the registration, but as of April 2022, that is exactly a year plus, we have just less than 36, 000 that renewed their practicing license, and as I speak with you, we have less than 25, 000 doctors that have registered and are practicing in this country today,” Ugwuanyi added.