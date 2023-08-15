Tinubu Allegedly Bars Ex-N’Delta Millitants From Aso Rock Over Asari-Dokubo’s Incessant Reckless Comments

Findings have revealed that Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has barred all former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Just as requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the villa have lately been denied, reports show that the decision was taken following the visit of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF) leader, Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, to Tinubu, on June 16.

It was gathered that Tinubu was disturbed by public utterances and actions of Asari-Dokubo in the aftermath of his visit to him days after he assumed office.

Note that Asari-Dokubo who is a staunch supporter of Tinubu, backed and supported the President in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election.

As detailed by Leadership, Tinubu was bothered that all “verbal vituperations and militant activities” of Asari-Dokubo in the Niger Delta were subsequently linked to him after the June audience with the notable activist.

Recall that Asari-Dokubo, in a chat with the State House journalists, as he left the Villa, took on the Armed Forces, accusing its personnel of being neck-deep in economic sabotage, especially crude oil theft and vandalism of oil equipment in the region.

It was revealed that the utterance embarrassed and shocked Tinubu, especially because he made the shocking revelation, moments after departing his office.

Sources in the presidency told the platform that Dokubo’s outbursts against the military within the vicinity of the villa gave the inkling that the president shared the same views with the notable ex-militant commander.

Moreso, Asari-Dokubo’s unacceptable conduct in the eyes of the presidency moved beyond tolerable level when he took on the Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, threatening to deal with the chief executive of the oil-rich state.

The presidency was said to be irked that his association with the president continued to give a wrong signal to the public that he enjoyed the support and backing of the nation’s number one citizen.

However, to forestall the negative impression and unenviable signal such association was likely to create in the psyche of the public, it was learnt that the President ordered that he would no longer play host to the ex-militant commanders and militias.

A notable militant (name withheld) from the region, who made a request for an audience with the President last week, lamented to the platform that his application was declined by the authorities in the Villa.

According to the militant, the presidency shunned all entreaties to enable him to meet with Tinubu, adding that the top officials informed him that the President was not disposed to meeting with members of his group.

“I planned to lead my group to see Mr. President and we sent in our request as usual for that courtesy call in July. We have been waiting patiently for the approval of our application and likely date for me to lead members of my Niger Delta group for an audience with Mr. President. But surprisingly, I got a telephone call that the proposed visit was declined.

“I exerted desperate pressure but the presidency refused to buckle. When I challenged them on why Asari-Dokubo was allowed to see Mr. President and they are preventing me, they were forced to tell me that the experience of the presidency after the visit of that name that I mentioned (Asari-Dokubo) informed the decision to bar all former militant commanders from further interactive meetings with Mr. President,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a source in the presidency said, “The president has given a directive that he would not like to meet any Niger Delta warlord or ethnic militia after the horrible experience when he granted an audience to Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo. You know the man Asari is a strong supporter and adherent of Mr. President. But the management of the fallout of his visit to the Villa was a nightmare to the Presidency.

“You can recall that he came out of the president’s office to lampoon the Armed Forces, accusing its personnel of being the arrow heads of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta. He has been seen arrogantly going about with many gun-wielding youths, boasting about the prowess of his private army to deal with constituted authorities, including the military and a sitting governor, precisely Rivers State Governor, Mr. Fubara.

“Many Nigerians, who believed that his actions enjoyed the backing and support of Mr. President because of his closeness to him, have been pouring insults on Mr. President. It’s highly embarrassing and the Presidency decided that this mess has to stop. So, Mr. President will no longer allow these notable warlords, Asari- Dokubo would not be allowed into the Villa again to see him.”

Meanwhile, Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser on media and publicity to the President , has said he is not aware of the issue, let alone, the president’s directive on the matter.

“I have not heard any of such speculation going around within the State House. While we appreciate the desire for intriguing reportage, I think we should avoid speculative assumptions that have no verifiable basis in fact,” Ngelale said.