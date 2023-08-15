You’ve Crashed Expectations Of Party Members, Nigerians — Lukman Writes Tinubu

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has crashed the hope of Nigerians.

Lukman disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, in an open letter, titled, “Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, admonishing him to exercise caution.

Lukman in the letter stated that stated that the President has imposed another Muslim-Muslim scenario in the Party after winning the 2023 Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.

Lukman listed other disturbing signals to include the current exchange rate (dollar to naira), fuel pump price and his choice of ministers among others.

According to him, the endorsement of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ajibola Bashiru who are both Muslims as APC’s national chairman and secretary is a disturbing signal, saying it is generating tension among Party members and Nigerians.

He further expressed dismay that while Bashiru from Osun State had replaced Iyiola Omisore who resigned as National Secretary from the same state, Tinubu had not allowed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura who is also loyal to him or any other APC stalwart from Nasarawa State to replace Adamu who resigned as national chairman but preferred endorsing another same faith ticket.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Affirms Abure As LP National Chair

The former APC vice chairman also questioned the criteria in the appointment of ministers, saying with the developments, Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda might not be implemented.

“Your Excellency, I find it very compelling to send this open letter to you because there are disturbing signals, which if not averted could produce bigger problems and irreversibly destroy our electoral viability as a party.

“Without attempting to question your authority and commitment to the wellbeing of Nigeria as a nation, within the short period since May 29, 2023 when you assumed office, there are decisions you took, which are very disturbing to many of us who are loyal party members. As it is, both as party members and as Nigerians, our expectation from your government has crashed.

“And we want to claim we are a progressive party? What is the brand of our progressive politics? Certainly, not the one which Nigerians expect, which endears us to citizens on account of which Nigerians gave us the mandate to manage the affairs of government since 2015,”the letter read in part.