Appeal Court Affirms Abure As LP National Chair

The court of appeal in Edo State, on Monday, affirmed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Delivering judgment in the appeal marked CA/B/93/2023 and filed by Lucky Shaibu, a chieftain of the Party, the appellate court presided over by three justices, unanimously upheld the decision of a high court in the State which affirmed Abure’s chairmanship.

Recall that in March, some Edo LP members announced the suspension of Abure as the chairman of the Party.

Shauibu, who claimed to be a member of the Party in Ward 3 in Esan North-East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo, spearheaded the suspension of Abure.

However, Abure in reaction, backed by other Party leaders in Uromi Ward 3, Esan North-East LGA of Edo filed a suit to challenge the suspension.

READ ALSO: ‘Akeredolu’s Government Has Been A Failure’ – Ojajuni, Ondo LP Guber Aspirant

While delivering judgment in the suit marked HUC/21/2023, Emmanuel Aihamoje, a high court judge, held that the executives in Uromi Ward 3 lacked the power under the Labour Party constitution, particularly acts 13 and 17, and the electoral act 2022 as amended to remove Abure as Chairman.

Aihamoje imposed a perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from removing or suspending Abure as the chairman until a national convention of the Party is convened.

Shaibu, not satisfied by the judgment, on behalf of the Ward 3 executive committee of the LP in Arue Uromi, filed an appeal.

However, in its ruling on Monday, the appellate court affirmed the decision of the high court.

Theresa Abadua, Fatima Akinbami, and Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal of the appellant, Shaibu.