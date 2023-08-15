Police Stop Planned Isese Festival In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has urged the worshipers of the indigenous traditional religion to relocate the festival planned for celebration on August 20, 2023, in Ilorin, to other areas of the country, saying that the security situation in the state is not favourable for such celebration.

The State Police command warned the Isese group in a statement signed and issued on Monday through its Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi.

The statement reads, “Vigilante, local hunters, community policing members, and the leadership of the traditional worshippers in Kwara, along with some of their leaders from adjoining states, have also been dialogued with and made to understand that the intelligence available to the Police Command does not favor the kind of celebrations being planned by one of the religious sects in the state; they have been advised to relocate their celebration to another state pending a favorable security situation in the state.”

The Command said that it has planned to implement a new strategy to ensure harmonious living among the people and put criminal activities at bay in all areas of the state adding that a 24-hour stop and search would be conducted by the Police on people and vehicles in the state.

