48 Nigerian-Trained UK Nurses, Midwives Under Investigation For Exam Fraud

A total of 48 Nigerian-trained nurses and midwives in the United Kingdom (UK) are currently being investigated for exam fraud, DailyMail has revealed.

These nurses are suspected of paying to have someone else take the computer-based exams, which are required to work in the UK and assess medical knowledge.

The investigation was initiated after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) received information about suspicious data.

The NMC discovered widespread fraudulent activity at the Yunnik Technologies Test Centre in Ibadan, Nigeria, and declared all test results from that center as invalid.

An independent panel will assess each case to determine if fraud was committed.

If found guilty, these individuals will be removed from the register and lose their right to work as nurses or midwives in the UK.

It is important to note that during this process, the suspects are still allowed to work in the UK, which has raised concerns among experts who believe they should be suspended until their cases are resolved.

Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Executive Officer of the NMC, expressed sympathy for those innocent applicants who have been caught up in this fraud scandal. She emphasized that the NMC’s main priority is to protect the public, and they are taking this matter seriously.

“We understand this continues to be a distressing time for people facing uncertainty about their application or place on our register.

“We’re committed to managing these concerns in the safest and fairest way we can.

“It’s been essential to look carefully at all the data and other information presented to us before deciding on the right and proportionate approach for everyone.

“Our paramount concern remains to protect the public by maintaining the integrity of the register for nursing and midwifery professionals practising in the UK,” she said.

The report further said an additional 669 nurses and midwives who are in the process of applying to work in the UK but have not started employment, “are also believed to have obtained their results fraudulently.”