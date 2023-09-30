Independence Day: ‘Nigeria Has Rejected Us, We Won’t Be Part Of It’ — IPOB Tasks Igbos To Shun Celebration

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, asked residents in the South-East to shun the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebration slated for October 1.

Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, in a statement claimed that the Federal Government has not treated South-Easterners equally with other citizens of the country.

“Nigeria has marginalized Biafrans politically and economically.

“Since Nigeria has rejected us, we have also rejected Nigeria and her celebrations.

“The Nigeria Government and Nigeria citizens have time after time demonstrated that we are not part of them, and therefore, we must do everything possible to liberate ourselves from the bondage of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group further urged Governors in the geo-political zone to shun the October 1 anniversary, adding that the Nigerian flag should not be flown.

IPOB however threatened that anyone found celebrating Independence Day would “regret” his or her action.