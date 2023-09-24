PDP Rejects Tribunal Judgement Validating Alia’s Election, Heads To Appellate Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State chapter, has rejected the decision of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Hyacinth Alia as State Governor.

The appeal filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Titus Uba, challenging the election of Alia of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was dismissed by the Governorship Election appeal Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Saturday.

The PDP rejected the tribunal’s verdict in a statement via its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom.

The statement read: “After a review of the judgement with its team of lawyers, PDP believes that it does not meet the requirements of substantive justice and is not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.

“Our great party urges its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice may be long, the goal of reclaiming the Governorship mandate will surely be achieved in the end.”