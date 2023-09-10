‘Pulpit Isn’t For Politics’, Olukoya Slams Prophets Over Failed 2023 Election Prophecies

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has cautioned prophets who are known of predicting elections in the country to stop.

The Pastor said the pulpits in the House of God are for saying truth to the children of God, and should not be manipulated for political campaigns for politicians.

Olukya made this known during the sermon on Sunday, at the headquarters of the church, while lamenting how many Christian clerics that predicted the outcomes of the 2023 elections failed.

He said the so-called prophets brought shame to the religion of Christianity by declaring unfounded predictions on their preferred politicians in the build-up to the electrons.

He said, “You see what happened in Nigeria during these last elections, disgraced the religion of Christianity very well. This prophet said this person would win, and this would not win,” Olukoya said.

“‘If this one wins, I will become a herbalist, if this one wins, let them cut off my hand, if this one wins this, this one will die before his wish.’

“All did not come to pass, and they call themselves prophets. Prophets of where? It is madness when you begin to say what God does not ask you to say. The pulpit in the house of God is the pillar and ground of truth. It is not for political campaigns,” he added.