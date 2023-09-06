



The Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court upholding the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, made the Party’s position known in Abuja, shortly after the court announced its decision.

Ifoh said, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system.

“We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.

“Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgment is made available to us.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible,” he concluded.