99,985 Nigerians Left To Study In UK Within Five Years — Tunji-Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, on Monday posited that no fewer than 99,985 Nigerians left the country to study at universities in the United Kingdom (UK) between 2017 and 2022.

The Minister who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 University of Lagos International Week, quoted the data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), an organisation that collects, analyses, and disseminates quantitative information about higher education in the UK.

Tunji-Ojo said over 100 Nigerian students win scholarships for postgraduate and PhD degrees every year.

“And on our part, we must ensure that we play our part in the actualisation of their dreams. They carry our identity, one which not only aids their pursuit, but also defines them.

”According to the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), reports have shown that about 99,985 Nigerian students left this country to enrol in universities in the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2022.

“While many may contend that majority of these students have simply ‘JAPA’ for other reasons, we cannot also deny the fact that a larger chunk of these students have left with the purest intent to seek further knowledge for self advancement.

“Now, in going all through this, therefore, I may want to ask why our students should now suffer to acquire international passports, even when they have paid for it.

“Their pursuit of breaking new grounds across borders is one which gives us great joy, as through our children, we sustain the future,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry has commenced the automation of the end-to-end passport application process to aid Nigerian students seeking foreign universities’ admission.

His words: “By implication, Nigerians will not need to wait longer than two weeks before they get their passport.

“By January next year, Nigerians will be able to complete this application process online.

“And by February next year, with collaboration and partnership with other relevant stakeholders, Nigerians will have their passport delivered to their homes, offices and other locations of their choice.”

Tunji-Ojo said the technology would also be deployed to the visa application process to make it as seamless as possible.

He said his office has set everything into motion to open 12 more visa application centres across the world.

“In this regard, we are also working on strengthening our visa-on-arrival policy.

“We are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enforce the principle of reciprocity and a committee has been set up in the ministry to achieve this,” he added.