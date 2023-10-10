‘There’s No Subsidy On Petrol, Full Cost On Imports Are Been Recovered’ — NNPC Insists

The Federal Government on Monday, disclosed it is not paying any form of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, who spoke to journalists in Aso Rock, said the oil company was recovering its full cost from imported products.

“No subsidy whatsoever. We are recovering our full cost from the products that we import. We sell to the market.

“We understand why marketers are unable to import. We hope that they begin to do so very quickly and these are some of the interventions government is making. There is no subsidy,” Kyari said.

According to him, the recent pockets of queues witnessed across some states were caused by bad roads, forcing transporters to divert the product to alternative routes.

“We have seen in very few states pockets of very low queues. This is not unconnected with the road situation and that is why we are seeing some blockades on our roads.

“Moving the products from the southern depots into the northern part of the country takes them much longer time now than it used to.

“They have to re-route their trucks around many locations for them to be able to reach their destinations and that created delays and some supply gaps. But, that has been filled and we do not see any of such problems again.

“Secondly, because of the full deregulation that we have in this sector, marketers are now competing amongst themselves,” he added

The agency also said some of the queues were due to some customers’ preference for filling stations with low prices.

“You must have noticed that some fuel stations will reduce their prices by N2 or N3. So customers will naturally run to the places where you have that reduction in prices and probably create panic.

“This is because those who don’t know why they are doing it will think that there’s something happening or that there’s an ominous sign of scarcity,” he said.

The NNPC boss added that there is no cause for alarm since there are over 1.4 billion litres of petrol available for local consumption.

He said: “There are few issues we’re engaging them to resolve, alongside other agencies of government, particularly critical issues around access to foreign exchange.

“And as you all know, government is doing so much to ensure supply of forex into the market.

“We know that this FX markets will stabilise, the current I&E window is around 770.”

Kyari said the inputs from the government would soon crystalise and “they will come to an equilibrium position in the FX market.”