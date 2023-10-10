Nigeria Is Now A Politically Stable Country – North Korea Hails Tinubu

The Ambassador of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Jon Tong Chol, on Monday praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership skills.

Jon noted that Nigeria is now politically stable under Tinubu’s led administration.

The Korean Ambassador made this known when he visited the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

The ambassador disclosed that, though the Tinubu government took over at a difficult time, “it is apparent that the new administration is making progress in the fields of national security and revival of the economy.”

He said: “I see that Nigeria is now a politically stable country, and we see the achievements made in the fight against terrorists, such as Boko Haram and also the separatist groups.

“We cannot achieve progress in nation building apart from securing peace of the country.

“And we see that not only the administration but the leadership of the ruling party (APC) has been composed of very convenient, statesmen.

“The ruling political party of Korea which is the Workers Party of Korea wishes to strengthen ties with your political party.

“So far, we have sustained cooperation and collaboration between the parties. But we still lack some substance. The Workers Party of Korea prioritizes expanding relations with the ruling parties of Nigeria.”