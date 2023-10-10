Medical Doctor Bags 2yrs Imprisonment For Stealing Hospital Beds

The State High Court sitting at Eket, Akwa Ibom, on Monday, sentenced a 39 year-old medical doctor, identified as Nwaopara Adolphus Uche to two years in prison for stealing hospital beds from Immanuel General Hospital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nwaopara reportedly stole Eket and Immanuel Psychiatric Hospital, and converted them to his private clinic.

The medical doctor is said to have used his position as the Medical Superintendent of Immanuel Psychiatric Hospital to commit the crime.

However, the Court, presided over by Justice Nsemeke Daniel convicted Dr Uche he who hails from Mbiere in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, on a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

Also convicted to one year imprisonment for conspiracy was Kubiat Anthony Isidore, a 28 year-old welder from Ikot Idim in Odoro Ikot, Essien Udim LGA.

Similarly, one Felix Samuel Ekwere(35), a security man at Immanuel General Hospital, and a native of Ekpene Obo in Esit Eket who was caught moving out some of the stolen hospital beds from the hospital at night was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Samuel Ekwere is said to have confessed to the Police that the convicted Medical Superintendent, Uche sent him to move out the stolen beds

They were prosecuted by the State through the Ministry of Justice in a charge number HEK/13C/2023.