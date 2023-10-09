Tinubu Appoints Fela Durotoye, Four Others As Senior Special Assistants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, approved the appointment of five individuals to serve in the Media & Publicity directorate in the office of the President.

Fela Durotoye was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Values & Social Justice while Fredrick Nwabufo was named SSA to the President on Public Engagement.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced the appointments in a statement said Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe was named SSA to the President on Strategic Communications while Aliyu Audu was appointed as the SSA to the President on Public Affairs.

According to Ngelale, Francis Adah Abah is to serve as the Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following men and women to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

“President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences,” the statement read.